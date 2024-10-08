75°
St. Gabriel road closed after 18-wheeler pulls down utility poles, damages home
ST. GABRIEL — A segment of Bayou Paul Road in St. Gabriel was closed down Tuesday after an 18-wheeler pulled down multiple poles and electrical wires, local police said.
When the incident occurred, the 18-wheeler was traveling westbound near Amanda Grace Anderson Park. At least one home was also damaged.
According to police, crews are on-site assessing the situation and working to make repairs. Officials advise taking alternate routes and will provide updates as they come in.
