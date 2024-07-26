St. Gabriel Police officer arrested for domestic violence charges, placed on administrative leave

GONZALES - An officer with the St. Gabriel Police Department was arrested for domestic abuse, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Friday at 2 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. As a result, Ronald Monroe Jr. was arrested.

Monroe was arrested for domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.

Monroe was previously arrested for domestic abuse charges in 2021. He received a guilty verdict for simple battery as a result of the case.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said Monroe was off duty at the time of his arrest and that he has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the conclusion of criminal and administrative investigations. Officer Monroe has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department uniform patrol division, serving as a K9 unit, since March of 2023.