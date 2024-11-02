Police searching for missing 16-year-old with 'special needs and communications challenges'

ST. GABRIEL - The St. Gabriel Police Department is searching for information on a missing 16-year-old.

According to the SGPD, Tyler Walls went missing on Halloween night. Police say he is special needs and has communication challenges.

If you have any information about Tyler's whereabouts, please contact the St. Gabriel Police Department immediately at 225-642-5222.