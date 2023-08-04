St. Amant High School teacher arrested on first-degree rape charge

ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a high school teacher for first-degree rape and carnal knowledge of a juvenile Thursday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Rory Fore, 53, after an investigation into a relationship he had with a 16-year-old. The investigation showed Fore had sexual relations with the 16-year-old as well as a 17-year-old.

Fore is a teacher at St. Amant High School, though the APSO said the charges were not related to Fore's employment. The APSO said it was "working closely" with the Ascension Parish School System during the investigation.

St. Amant's principal issued to following statement to parents Friday:

We were informed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) that an employee of St. Amant High School was arrested as part of an APSO investigation. Although this investigation did not originate at our school, we will take appropriate action in working with law enforcement and the individual will not be on campus.

Understandably, you may have questions. However, as this is a law enforcement matter, any information related to this arrest would need to come from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Please know, we will always prioritize the safety and security of our students and campus. Should you have specific questions or concerns about your child, please do not hesitate to reach out.

This is a developing story.