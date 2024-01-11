Latest Weather Blog
Squatters at Goodwood Boulevard who called police on property owner in November formally charged
BATON ROUGE - Two people who stayed in a house on Goodwood Boulevard that was not theirs for months before being arrested in November were formally charged Wednesday.
Joseph Guerin, who was the subject of a 2 On Your Side report after a homeowner had troubles removing him from their property, was formally charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and four counts of monetary instrument abuse. Another person, Jennifer Chapman, also received the same charges.
Guerin previously invaded the home and tried to sell it back in April 2023. The squatters had their paperwork claiming they had paid the property taxes and tried to list the house for sale for $225,000 before police arrested Guerin and Chapman.
The house belonged to Richard Craven, who inherited the house on Goodwood Boulevard from his in-laws. The property is still in their name.
