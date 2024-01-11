65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Squatters at Goodwood Boulevard who called police on property owner in November formally charged

5 hours 46 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2024 Jan 11, 2024 January 11, 2024 4:20 PM January 11, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people who stayed in a house on Goodwood Boulevard that was not theirs for months before being arrested in November were formally charged Wednesday.

Joseph Guerin, who was the subject of a 2 On Your Side report after a homeowner had troubles removing him from their property, was formally charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and four counts of monetary instrument abuse. Another person, Jennifer Chapman, also received the same charges.

Guerin previously invaded the home and tried to sell it back in April 2023. The squatters had their paperwork claiming they had paid the property taxes and tried to list the house for sale for $225,000 before police arrested Guerin and Chapman.

Trending News

The house belonged to Richard Craven, who inherited the house on Goodwood Boulevard from his in-laws. The property is still in their name.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days