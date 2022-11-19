44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sprinkles Continue Through Midnight - Clouds Remain Overnight

50 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, November 19 2022 Nov 19, 2022 November 19, 2022 7:42 PM November 19, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Keller Watts

Sprinkles will continue through the midnight hour while clouds remain overnight

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: The light rain will come to an end in the overnight hours, but expect the sprinkles to last through at least midnight. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 30s while the cloud cover will remain entrenched over the area in the overnight and early morning hours. A gradual clearing will begin to take place around the noon hour on Sunday as cooler and drier air begin to filter in the region and force the moisture to the east and dry out our atmosphere. A few peeks of sunshine will occur in the middle to late afternoon hours, and mostly clear skies are expected overnight Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperature will once again fall into the middle 30s.

Up Next: On Monday, clouds will once again begin to increase as yet another storm system takes shape along the Texas Gulf Coast and moves east into south Louisiana. Rain chances for Monday night and early Tuesday morning are forecast at 30%. The cloud will begin to break up Tuesday as the cold front arrives during the day.   Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

