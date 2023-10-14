74°
Latest Weather Blog
Springfield firefighters deliver baby on Saturday
SPRINGFIELD - Livingston Parish firefighters helped bring a baby girl into the world late Saturday morning.
Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Dist. 2 went to a home shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for a mother in labor. The firefighters helped deliver the baby girl before both the mother and newborn were taken in an ambulance to a hospital.
Trending News
Firefighters said both the mother and baby were healthy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Guns drawn, helicopter circling amid law enforcement response on I-12 Friday evening
-
GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to...
-
Man wanted across multiple parishes barricades self inside Baton Rouge apartment
-
Facing pushback, council drops proposal that would have put taxpayers on the...
-
Metro Council votes not to hear BRAVE Cave report from BRPD chief,...