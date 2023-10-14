Springfield firefighters deliver baby on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD - Livingston Parish firefighters helped bring a baby girl into the world late Saturday morning.

Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Dist. 2 went to a home shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday for a mother in labor. The firefighters helped deliver the baby girl before both the mother and newborn were taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

Firefighters said both the mother and baby were healthy.