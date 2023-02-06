Springfield community under boil water advisory

SPRINGFIELD - Residents in the Springfield area are being told boil their water before use due to concern over potential bacteria.

The advisory impacts about 436 customers.

Read the full statement from the French Settlement Water Company below.

“Due to the loss of pressure, the FSWC- Springfield water system, needs to notify

customers that live in Springfield to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing

hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened

immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should

follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking,

cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water

should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of

boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify

customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice

to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Please

share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who

may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing

homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or

distributing copies by hand or mail.”