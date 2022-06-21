81°
Sports2-a-Days: Walker WIldcats

By: Michael Cauble

The Walker Wildcats are trying to build on their 3-6 season from a year ago as head coach Chad Mahaffey looks to build a consistent program in Livingston Parish.

Breaking in new offensive linemen and defensive linemen, Mahaffey will rely on both offensive and defensive skill players to help improve their win total.

