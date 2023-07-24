88°
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans
GONZALES - Darnell Lee has a loaded Spartans team for the 2023 season with 14 starters back from last years 6-6 playoff team. He'd like to use that experience to take a step forward in the win column as his team returns playmakers on both sides of the ball.
There will be challenges though as East Ascension will break in a new quarterback, sophomore Hudson Browning.
Coach Lee is hopeful that with an experienced offensive line with four of their five starters returning along with running back Tyjh Washington that Browning will feel more comfortable in the pocket.
The Spartans have a huge senior class, 32 players on the team for their final year and they'd love to end it in the Dome.
