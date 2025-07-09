Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dunham Tigers

BATON ROUGE - The 2024 Dunham Tiger finished their season in the Super Dome playing for a state title but ultimately losing to Catholic of New Iberia. Their final record was 13-1.

The 2025 Tigers return 14 pieces from that state runner-up team and with that experience and a pretty solid amount of talent Dunham is looking to finish things off this upcoming season.

Head coach Neil Weiner is back for his 12th season with the Tigers and he returns seven starters on each side of the ball and potentially the best quarterback in the state in junior Elijah Haven.

Haven is projected as the nations top quarterback in the 2026 class and Weiner says he's seen steady improvement in Haven since he became a starter in his freshman season.

Running back Colin Pecue and wide receiver Jarvis Washington will help Haven guide an offense that will be replacing a couple of pieces along the offensive line.

On defense the Tigers will be led by linebacker Trevor Haman and defensive tackle Eliot Trahan.

The Tigers start the 2025 season on the road against Parkview.