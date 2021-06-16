83°
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

27 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, June 16 2021 Jun 16, 2021 June 16, 2021 7:56 PM June 16, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

A talented but experienced sophomore class was the main reason for optimism at Denham Springs despite a 1-7 record in 2020. That group, led by 4 star quarterback Reese Mooney, heads into 2021 with a year of experience under their belt and look to make waves in District 4-5A.

