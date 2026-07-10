Two-way prospect withdraws name from MLB Draft to join LSU

BATON ROUGE - Jay Johnson landed another big fish as Aledo, Texas, product and LSU baseball high school commit Lucas Nawrocki announced that he is withdrawing his name from the MLB Draft and will attend LSU.

Nawrocki played both ways in high school as a pitcher and position player, and per LouisianaSports.net, the plan is for him to play both ways at LSU. The future Tiger has a fastball that hits the mid 90s.

During his final year in high school at Aledo, Nawrocki was named the 2026 UIL state MVP as his Bearcats won their second straight 5A title. Nawrocki threw five no-hit innings in the championship to help Aledo finish the job and repeat. Nawrocki was the MVP of the Bearcats' championship run in 2025 as well. He is the first UIL baseball player to win multiple MVP awards.