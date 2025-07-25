78°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Broadmoor Bucs

Friday, July 25 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Broadmoor Bucs are hopeful that they can continue to build on some modest success in 2024 with a step up from a team that boasts a number of returning starters.

Head coach Yasin Sarah is back for his fourth season calling the shots and he is looking to continue to build the program gradually with an eye towards making the postseason.

After a 2-6 record a season ago, the Bucs return eight starters on each side of the ball and a senior quarterback Brandon Thomas who has started for Broadmoor since a freshman.  Coach Sarah feels like the work that Thomas has put in during this offseason will help the Bucs potentially double their win total from a season ago.

Although a number of their linemen do have to play both ways, the experience that the offensive and defensive lines return should be a key advantage towards them reaching their goals.

