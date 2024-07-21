Sports2-A-Days: Port Allen Pelicans

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen football team brings back 13 starters from a team that made the second round of the state playoffs in 2023.

Head Coach Don Gibson enters his eighth year with the program and is still deciding who his quarterback will be this fall.

Gibson told WBRZ that Hunter Bodin and James Keener are competing for the signal-caller job.

Whoever the quarterback is, a running back-by-committee system will join him in the backfield. Running backs Cedrick Collins, Josh Howard, and Brennan Gibson will get some time carrying the ball.

The offensive line returns only two starters, but coach Gibson is confident in their ability to set the tone.

“We return guys with definitely starting experience, we lost three guys with starting experience, but we return guys that also have good starting experience,” said Gibson. We're excited about it, it’s probably going to be one of the bigger offensive lines that we've had in a while so we're excited about what those guys are going to be able to do.”

On the defensive side of the ball, coach Gibson likes his front 7. Port Allen returns three starting defensive linemen and two starting linebackers.

Port Allen opens the 2024 season at Brusly on September 6.