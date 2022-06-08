91°
Special session to delay Edwards' testimony about Ronald Greene

BATON ROUGE -- The House committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene will have to wait to hear from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder on Wednesday said Edwards' call for a special session to redraw Congressional maps was the reason.

"The magnitude of this hearing cannot be overstated and all deserve to have the committee’s full attention, which would not be possible during a special session," Schexnayder said in a prepared statement.

The special session is set to begin June 16. The committee hearing was set for June 16.

The hearing will be rescheduled after the special session, and Edwards and his executive staff will again be invited to attend.

