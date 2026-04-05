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SPARE NOTES: Three Baton Rouge Area Teams Advance In Girls Bowling Playoffs
BATON ROUGE - Three Baton Rouge area teams – St. Amant, St. Joseph’s Academy and Albany – all advanced through two matches on Wednesday to earn semifinal berths in the LHSAA State Girls Bowling Playoffs at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
The fourth semifinalist is defending champion Archbishop Chapelle, dominantly winning giving up only one point in its two matches.
St. Amant took down two area schools to get to the semifinals as the third seed defeated former state champion Dutchtown, 18-9, in the first match and then defeated another state champion, Denham Springs, by the same score. In the opening match, Brooke Hernandez had 242 for St. Amant with Ava James rolling 224-602 and Addison Kirby a 206 and 210.
In the Denham Springs match, St. Amant was led again by Hernandez with a 244.
For St. Joseph’s Academy, the 4-5 quarterfinal against Patrick Taylor was a showcase for Ava Doucet, who twice this season has been on the verge of 700 with 699 sets in high school bowling. She made a playoff statement with games of 227-279-216 for a 722 series in the 20-7 advancing win. Molly Milligan also had a 207 in the victory.
Caroline Engeron led Albany to wins over the seven seed, Captain Shreve (23-4) and then the upset of No. 2 seed Central Lafourche, 17-10. Engeron had 263-673 in the opening match and then 602 in the second match.
Addison Belle led Chapelle in their advancing win with a 266 game for the No. 1 seed and Alexandra Young posted 234.
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The girls’ semifinals will showcase the top three averages in the state – Engeron at 216, Doucet 206 and Young at 205. They were the three female bowlers in the state that averaged over 200 for the season.
The semifinals and finals are set for April 8 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales. Also, the two boys’ championships will be decided on April 9 at Premier with the state singles titles on April 10 at All Star Lanes.
First Round LHSAA Girls High School Playoffs
At All Star Lanes Baton Rouge
(1) Archbishop Chapelle 27, (16) Houma Christian 0
Chapelle – Carolyne Hill 238, Addison Belle 217
Houma Christian – Caroline Stacom 145
(8) South Terrebonne 20, (9) Alexandria 7
ST – Taylor Melancon 202
ASH – Kailey Collins 143
(4) Saint Joseph’s Academy 27, Bossier 0 (forfeit)
SJA – Molly Milligan 201-222; Ava Doucet 214
(5) Patrick Taylor 22, (12) Lafayette 5
PT – Addison Tran 191
LHS – Magnolia Carrier 191
(3) St. Amant 18, (14) Dutchtown 9
SA – Addison Kirby 206-210, Brooke Hernandez 242, Ava James 224-602
DHS – Addison Legendre 233-203
(6) Denham Springs 19, (11) St. Scholastica 8
DS – Peyton Willard 215; Annie Laurence 256-662
SSA – Mia Bajazou 208
(10) Albany 23, (7) Captain Shreve 4
Albany – Caroline Engeron 263-673
CSHS – Jamiya Walker 146
(2) Central Lafourche 21.5, (15) Academy of Our Lady 5.5
CL – Kelsie Varnes 177
AOL – Felicie Dufrene 191
Second Round Results
Winners to State Semifinals at Premier Lanes, Gonzales, April 8
1 Archbishop Chapelle 26, (8) South Terrebonne 1
Chapelle – Addison Belle 266, Carolyne Hill 211, Alexandra Young 234, Taylor Bourdonnay 225
ST – Taylor Melancon 192
(4) St. Joseph’s Academy 20, (5) Patrick Taylor 7
SJA – Ava Doucet 279-722, Molly Milligan 207
PT – Addison Tran 202
(3) St. Amant 18, (6) Denham Springs 9
SA – Brooke Hernandez 244, Addison Kirby 200, Kaedyn Mumphrey 200
DS – Annie Laurence 234-623; Peyton Willard 208
(10) Albany 17, (2) Central Lafourche 10
AHS – Caroline Engeron 228-602
CL – Gabrielle Henry 178
- Kent Lowe
Sr. Associate Sports Communications Director
LSU
225-241-4360
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