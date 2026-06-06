3 women arrested for shoplifting at Juban Crossing despite Livingston Parish Sheriff's warning

Wayne (left), Boykin (middle), Rease (right)

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three women on Friday for allegedly stealing from an Academy at Juban Crossing.

According to the sheriff's office, on Friday, deputies received information that three women had targeted stores in other jurisdictions and planned to make a stop at Juban Crossing.

Deputies later located the women at the Academy at Juban Crossing, where they were found to be in possession of stolen items, including those from several other stores.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said that all three women originated from Mobile, Alabama.

Curtiece Boykin, 31, Tykeriah Wayne, 24, and Jakera Rease, 22, were arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on several charges, including illegal possession of stolen things, tampering with surveillance and organized retail theft.

Sheriff Jason Ard released a video on social media Friday morning prior to the arrests, standing in front of the Academy, warning potential shoplifters that they would be arrested if they attempted to steal in the Juban Crossing area.