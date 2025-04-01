Spare Notes: Pendergraft Shoots Perfect 300 Game For Denham Springs In D1 Playoffs

BATON ROUGE - Grant Pendergraft of Denham Springs High School provided the Baton Rouge area highlight Tuesday when he rolled a perfect 300 game in the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division I boys/coed bowling playoff at Bowlero Kenner.

Pendergraft posted a three-game set of 718 (225-193-300) to help the Yellow Jackets (the defending champions and the No. 14 seed in the 5A bracket) to a 20-7 upset win over third seed Captain Shreve. Logan Nauman had games of 233-234 to also help in the Denham Springs push.

It was the eighth 300 game shot this year in high school competition.

There were high scores on lots of pairs in the two rounds of the playoffs but no Baton Rouge area team was able to advance to next week’s state semifinals in the top division. It marks the first time since 2014 that an area school did not make it to the semis in the top boys/coed division.

On Monday, University High advanced through the first two rounds and will represent the city in the second-year Division II boys/coed semifinals on April 10 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.

Denham Springs in the quarterfinals ran into one of the better teams in the New Orleans area as No. 6 Jesuit ended the Yellow Jackets season with a 22-5 decision in the best-of-27 point match, sending Jesuit to the semifinals for the first time, ironically, since 2014.

The other three semifinalists will be the same as last year with seven-time champion and No. 1 seed Brother Martin losing just nine points combined in their two wins over Parkway and Acadiana.

The other two quarterfinal matches were decided with the three-point Super Total with No. 2 seed Slidell, edging No. 7 Alexandria, 15-12 (3,596-3,516) and No. 12 Archbishop Rummel getting the win over No. 4 Central Lafourche by the same score with a 3,572-3,523 advantage in total.

We mentioned the big scores, including a number of 700s set throughout the day and we have listed many of those below.

The first two rounds for the girls will begin on Thursday morning at Premier Acadiana in Lafayette and this, as it has been all year, the spot where locals have been keeping a close eye on the competition between No. 1 seed and two-time defending champ, Dutchtown, and No. 5 seed and the 2022 champions from Denham Springs.

If both teams win two matches Thursday, we could have a matchup of those teams in the semifinals at the top of the bracket. No. 2 seed Archbishop Chapelle is certainly the favorite in the bottom of the bracket, having won the title in 2021.

Also in the girls’ bracket is No. 9 Albany and No. 13 St. Amant.

LHSAA Division I Bowling Playoffs

At Bowlero Kenner

First Round

Brother Martin (1) 23, Parkway (16) 4

BM – Sam Vollenweider 269-222 – 690; Chris Balfour 244; Blake Hebert 213; Tyler Nunes 224-208-244 – 676; Peyton Avril 213-216-213 – 642

P – Robert Elwell 204-211-259 – 674; Devin Fulghum 226; Owen Phipps 219

Slidell (2) 16, Dutchtown (15) 11

SHS – Landon Hoffman 223; Michael Broussard 268-220 – 678; Cameron Lackey 246; Hunter Muller 223-240-224 – 687

DHS – Evan Navarre 245-265 – 659; Justin Ohler 239-214; Braiden Torres 234-265-223 – 722; Ian Surla 215-204

Denham Springs (14) 20, Captain Shreve (3) 7

DS – Grant Pendergraft 225-193-300 – 718; Logan Nauman 233-234; Noah Fontenot 211-227; Beau Norwood 203

CS – Gabriel Lockett 246; Jaylon Walker 206; Joshua Strickland 230

Central Lafourche (4) 19, C. E. Byrd (13) 8

CL – Allen Brunet 244; Cayden Ledet 227; Evan Samanie 224-215; Bryce Jackson 202; Nathan Zirlott 212

CEB – Duncan Rowe 203; Rowan Miller 247; Darius McClendon 206

Archbishop Rummel (12) 15, East Ascension (5) 12

AR – Bake Claire 215-217; Anthony Linker 244-216-257 – 719; Devin Shirah 224

EA – Anthony Authement 238-212; Royce Wheat 231; Eliot Douenias 226; Mathew Martin 215; Luke Chapman 212

Jesuit (6) 21, St. Amant (11) 6

JHS – Jacob Rudloff 222-267 – 683; Nicholas Womble 254; Grant Gehring 233-234-200 – 667; Jonathan Cho 218-232 – 648

SA – Chase Cagnolatti 289-223-223 – 735; Alex Duhon 249-227 – 666; Ashton Kirby 202-205; Luke Brunet 212

Alexandria (7) 18, Catholic High (10) 9

ASH – Will Turrentine 230-205; Soren Grunzinger 227-205-212 – 644; Mason Grunzinger 205-235; Landon Sullivan 257-259 -- 698

CHS – Cole Fisher 203-214; Ryan Droddy 209; Owen Songne 226-205 – 626; Reggie Anderson 211

Acadiana (9) 21, Southside (8) 6

AHS – Geffory Box 256 – 631; Nathaniel Box 226-242 – 651

SHS – Kannon Walker 177

Quarterfinals – Winners advance to state semifinals, April 10 at Premier Lanes Gonzales)

Brother Martin 22, Acadiana 5

BM – Nick Bruno 224; Blake Hebert 235; Sam Vollenweider 208; Peyton Avril 255-205; Tyler Nunes 245-224 – 647; Luke Cordero 232

AHS – Braedon Broussard 215-231; Alex Theall 212-213

Archbishop Rummel 15, Central Lafourche 12

AR – Justin Smith 213-245 – 650; Jacob Beatty 203; Devin Shirah 231; Anthony Linker 210-211; Mason Peschlow 200; Blake Caire – 212-247 – 654

CL – Brennan Daigle 246-223; Nathan Zirlott 211; Evan Samanie 201-200; Bryce Jackson 204-211

Slidell 15, Alexandria Senior High 12

SHS – Elyjah White 200-231-204 – 635; Lillian Simpson 214; Landon Hoffman 200-236-221 – 657; Michael Broussard 263-235 -- 663

ASH – Soren Grunzinger 237-215 – 633; Landen Sullivan 210-201-254 – 665

Jesuit 22, Denham Springs 5

JHS – Jacob Rudloff 236; Nicholas Womble 231-237-204 – 672; Grant Gehring 213-211; Jonathan Cho 247-256 – 668

DSHS – Noah Fontenot 233-201; Grant Pendergraft 218; Emiliano Ramirez 231