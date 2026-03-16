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LSU softball can't catch Texas A&M, falls to 0-5 in SEC play
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball is still hunting for its first SEC win of 2026. The Tigers lost 3-2 to Texas A&M Saturday night, dropping their first conference series of the season.
The Tigers are now 0-5 in SEC play.
Tori Edwards sparked a comeback attempt on a solo shot in the sixth, but the Tigers ultimately stranded the would-be tying run on first in the bottom of the seventh.
On the other hand, Cece Cellura had a solid start in the circle. The San Diego State transfer went the full seven innings and limited the Aggies to six hits.
“I thought Cece Cellura was awesome,” said LSU head coach Beth Torina. “She did what she needed. It’s a nice lift for us, seeing her have a game like that. It was nice she was able to answer the call today.”
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The final game of the series is Monday at 6:00 p.m.
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