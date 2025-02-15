Southern women's basketball dominates Prairie View A&M to tie for first place in the SWAC

BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball dominates Prairie View A&M from start to finish to improve to 11-2 in SWAC play and tie for first place in the conference.

From the opening tip off, Southern played a fast pace game and went on an 11-0 run before the Panthers could score their first basket. By the end of the first quarter, Southern led 25-6.

They carried that over for the rest of the first half, not giving Prairie View many chances to score. Soniyah Reed led the way with 15 first half points and 19 on the day.

Defensively, the Jags forced 22 turnovers and scored 32 points off of them.

The Jags defeated the Panthers with a final score of 86-42.

Southern is now in a three-way tie for first place in the SWAC. The Jags, Jackson State and Texas Southern are all 11-2 in the conference.

Southern will have the week off before traveling to North Louisiana to face Grambling next Saturday at 2 p.m.