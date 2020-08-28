Southern University to reopen Friday

UPDATE: Southern University will reopen its campus and resume classes Friday.

BATON ROUGE - Southern will be closed and classes cancelled on Monday through Thursday this week.

Preparations have been made for on-campus residential students to shelter in place, the university said. Students who went home for the weekend should stay there, officials added.

Testing for coronavirus at the F.G. Clark Activity Center will be suspended Monday through Wednesday.

