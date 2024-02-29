Southern University to host 81st annual Livestock and Poultry Show

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Ag Center will host the 81st Annual Livestock and Poultry Show this upcoming weekend, where local students will compete for a grand champion title.

The show will feature expos, a giving day, a luncheon, an auction, and of course the show itself.

The showing starts at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena on Southern University's campus.

Nearly 100 students from across Louisiana will show 130 animals, displaying their abilities to raise and care for them to the highest standard.