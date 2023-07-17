Southern University students keeping friend's memory alive through scholarship

BATON ROUGE - Southern University students are keeping a friend's memory alive by offering a scholarship in his name.

Reginald Elloie was set to graduate from Southern University in May of 2023. Sadly, Elloie did not make it to his graduation. He died in a tragic car accident in January, just a few months shy of the occasion.

Now, his friends have started a scholarship in his name to give back to other students at Southern University.

"We all started the scholarship just to have something to keep Reggie's memory up and Reggie's memory alive," Elloie's friend Isaac Armstrong said. "He loved helping people so we created the scholarship to help other impactful leaders and other students who go to Southern who are financially challenged."

To apply for the $500 scholarship, students must have a 3.0 GPA and be registered as a full-time undergraduate student at Southern.

Elloie's friends are also accepting donations to support the scholarship. If you'd like to learn more, donate, or apply, visit the scholarship website here.