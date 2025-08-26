Southern University sets $25 million goal for SU Give Day 2025

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University System Foundation is calling all Southern University alumni, students, faculty, staff and supporters to unite for its annual SU Give Day on Thursday, Aug. 28.

The goal is to rally support and secure philanthropic contributions for Southern's five campuses — Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center — as well as the Southern University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., SU Give Day will feature a series of panel discussions and presentations, live from the Valdry Center for Philanthropy on the Baton Rouge campus. The schedule includes:

- 9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.: Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields will engage with chancellors across the System, and will discuss focusing on the university’s campuses, faculty, and students.

- 11 a.m. - noon: This segment will spotlight the Southern University System Student Philanthropy Council and Student Government, featuring leaders from all campuses and the SU Lab School.

- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: The segment will spotlight Southern University’s corporate partners and their impact across business and industry.

- 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.: A discussion on the impact of legacy gifts will lead into a celebration of alumni who have paved the way through their achievements, leadership, and philanthropy.

- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Dr. Kedric Taylor, director of bands for the Southern University Human Jukebox, will join current and former band members for discussions highlighting the need for funding.