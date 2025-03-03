60°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University seeking person of interest in on-campus shooting
BATON ROUGE - Southern University officials have shared pictures of a person of interest in the investigation into an on-campus shooting that happened Sunday.
The shooting happened Sunday night and left one person injured. The person pictured above is a person of interest in the investigation, officials said.
The campus was placed into lockdown Sunday night but it has since been lifted.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact SUPD at (225) 771-2770.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple agencies responding to early morning structure fire in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge doctor hosts Reading and Rhythm event to encourage literary skills...
-
Krewe Of The Friends Of The Oaks celebrates 40 years of tradition
-
Krewe of Comogo rolls through Plaquemine on Sunday
-
Driver extricated after early morning crash in Central