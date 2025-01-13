Southern University's nursing program named best in nation by nursing website

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University School of Nursing on Monday was named the Best Nursing School in the United States by Nurse.org, a website that supports nursing professionals and students.

The site's users voted on its annual Best of Nursing awards. Southern was named the best overall nursing school, with other finalists including Emory University School of Nursing, Florida State University College of Nursing, the University of Michigan School of Nursing and the University of Washington School of Nursing.

This is the first time in the program's 39-year history that it has been named Best Nursing School by Nurse.org.

Winning this award is more than just a recognition for SUSON—it's a win for the entire Jaguar Nation," Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health, said. "We extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted and supported this moment of recognition. Together, we have demonstrated the remarkable power, passion, and pride of the Jaguar Nation."

In November, Our Lady of the Lake expanded its partnership with Southern's nursing school.