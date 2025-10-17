Southern University prepares for Homecoming weekend

BATON ROUGE- Southern University is hosting a series of events on campus on Friday and Saturday ahead of this weekend's Homecoming game against Prairie View.

On Friday, Jags can participate in the following events:

- Alumni Day Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Intramural Sports Complex Lawn

- Pep Rally at noon at the A. G. Clark Activity Center

- Greek Rowe Darty starting at 3 p.m. along Greek Rowe

- SU AG Vino On the Bluff, which starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

- The Break The Stage Step Show starting at 7 p.m. at the F. G. Clark Activity Center

On gameday, there is a Gameday Block Party in Tony Clayton Championship Plaza from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. before kickoff in A. W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.