85°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University prepares for Homecoming weekend
BATON ROUGE- Southern University is hosting a series of events on campus on Friday and Saturday ahead of this weekend's Homecoming game against Prairie View.
On Friday, Jags can participate in the following events:
- Alumni Day Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Intramural Sports Complex Lawn
- Pep Rally at noon at the A. G. Clark Activity Center
- Greek Rowe Darty starting at 3 p.m. along Greek Rowe
- SU AG Vino On the Bluff, which starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be found here.
- The Break The Stage Step Show starting at 7 p.m. at the F. G. Clark Activity Center
Trending News
On gameday, there is a Gameday Block Party in Tony Clayton Championship Plaza from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. before kickoff in A. W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University prepares for Homecoming weekend
-
Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74
-
2une In Previews: Hollydays Market is back at the River Center
-
Annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival kicks off in Sorrento
-
GET 2 MOVING: Hammond America Sportsplex
Sports Video
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week