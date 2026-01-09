Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: First-ever Dancing With Z Stars takes a twirl in Zachary to benefit cotillion nonprofit
ZACHARY - Zachary now has its own version of "Dancing With the Stars."
The event, Dancing with Z Stars, is Saturday, Jan. 17, and will raise money for the Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary, the nonprofit charter of Louisiana State Cotillion.
Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary Board President Beth Young and its resource development officer Ginger Roy spoke with 2une In's April Davis about the first-ever Dancing With Z Stars event. Davis will be the event's emcee at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary.
Trending News
Ten local celebrity couples have been training for months with professional dancers to dance in the event. The event is sold out for in-person attendance, but you can buy tickets to watch the event live as it is streamed online or vote for your favorite couple online here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: First-ever Dancing With Z Stars takes a twirl in...
-
Get 2 Moving: Maintaining fitness goals as the new year continues
-
Officials say child breathing after falling into Belle River, rescued in Napoleonville
-
Trump officials and Louisiana put an end to another decades-old school desegregation...
-
New Orleans school teacher, coach arrested on child pornography charges, AG's office...
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season