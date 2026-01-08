Latest Weather Blog
Movies at Manship brings classic films, private screenings to downtown theater this spring
BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre is bringing classic films to downtown Baton Rouge this spring.
The theater's $5 Movies series kicked off on Wednesday with the Steven Spielberg classic "Raiders of the Lost Ark," but don't fret; there are more classic films coming each month through May. Here's what audiences can expect:
"Beverly Hills Cop" - Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
"Pulp Fiction" - March 15 at 2 p.m.
"The Godfather" - April 7 at 7:30 p.m.
"Sunset Boulevard" - May 30 at 2 p.m.
"Five dollars to see classic movies that everyone needs to see on the big screen," Manship Film Programmer Kelly Swift said during a visit to 2une In on Thursday.
The movie magic doesn't stop with discounted classics. Starting in February, Films at Manship's "Science on Screen" series pairs films with introductions from figures in the worlds of science, technology and medicine.
The first film in this series is the historical NASA drama "Hidden Figures" with an introduction by NASA Chief Engineer K. Renee Horton on Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
On March 1 at 7 p.m., "Interstellar" will be introduced by LIGO Lead Scientist Brian O'Reilly, and on April 8 at 7 p.m., "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" will be introduced by LSU Psychology Professors Emily Elliott and Jason Scimeca.
Films at Manship is also hosting a live podcast recording of "Indepth Live!" with cinematic sound designer Mark Mangini, a Baton Rouge native nominated for several Academy Awards, who has worked on "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Gremlins," "Aladdin" and more. This is on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The Manship Theatre will also be hosting screenings of the Oscar-nominated short films in March, as well as screenings of films competing for the biggest award in Hollywood, like "Marty Supreme" and "The Secret Agent."
Tickets to all of these events can be found here.
Manship is also opening the theater to movie parties for kids and adults alike! For only $350, you can host a private screening with up to 60 movie tickets. For more information, email Swift at kellyswift@manshiptheatre.org.
