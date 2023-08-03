98°
Southern University impacted by campus-wide power outage Thursday; power since restored

3 hours 58 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, August 03 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Baton Rouge campus was hit by a power outage late Thursday morning.

The university confirmed the campus-wide outage around 10 a.m., though the cause was unclear.

The Entergy outage map showed power had been restored around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, though the cause of the outage was still unclear. 

