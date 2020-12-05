Southern University announces more details for in-person fall commencement

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced more details for its first in-person graduation ceremony since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university will host its fall commencement will be held in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Dec. 11. On Friday, about a month after first announcing plans for the ceremony, the university confirmed all attendees will be required to wear masks. Social distancing will also be enforced, and hand sanitizing stations will also be provided.

Louisiana commissioner of higher education and Southern alum Kim Hunter Reed will be the speaker for the occasion.

Southern has previously held virtual commencements for its spring and summer graduates this year.

The news comes about a week after LSU announced it too would be hosting its first and only in-person commencement ceremony of 2020 at Tiger Stadium in December.