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Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history

1 hour 47 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 11:00 PM April 24, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern softball took game one of their final regular season series over Prairie View A&M. The Jags won 3-1.

The Lady Panthers struck first in the opening frame when a run scoring from a throwing error.

The Jags responded in the third inning when Laila Clark hit a 2-RBI double and advanced to third on the throw.

Southern would add another run in the fourth inning when Keira Miracle-Tilford stole home.

Aaliyah Zabala got the win for the Jags in the circle. She threw for seven innings and allowed seven hits, one run, she walked two and struck out five. 

The Jags improve to 30-13 on the season and 16-6 in SWAC play. This is just the third time in program history that Southern softball has had a 30-win season.

They will close out the series with Prairie View A&M on Saturday with a double header starting at noon.

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