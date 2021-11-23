65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern's Human Jukebox to perform at halftime of Saints-Bills Thanksgiving game

1 hour 52 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, November 23 2021 Nov 23, 2021 November 23, 2021 1:29 PM November 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Southern University's famous marching band will perform in the Superdome for the Saints' Thanksgiving night match-up with the Buffalo Bills.

The university announced Tuesday that the Human Jukebox will make an appearance at halftime. 

Along with Southern's performance, halftime will also feature a ceremony honoring longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's commentating the game's television broadcast. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days