Southern's Human Jukebox to perform at halftime of Saints-Bills Thanksgiving game
NEW ORLEANS - Southern University's famous marching band will perform in the Superdome for the Saints' Thanksgiving night match-up with the Buffalo Bills.
The university announced Tuesday that the Human Jukebox will make an appearance at halftime.
Thanksgiving Night wouldn't be right without us performing at Halftime for the @saints vs. @BuffaloBills in the @CaesarsDome See y'all in the Dome for #Saintsgiving #HumanJukebox #TNF #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/jG8FSKwJLg— Southern University Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) November 23, 2021
Along with Southern's performance, halftime will also feature a ceremony honoring longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's commentating the game's television broadcast.
