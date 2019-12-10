Southern's Human Jukebox Marching Band to perform at LA Lakers game and Rose Bowl Parade

Photo: Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band has been captivating audiences since 1947, and this year the band continues to exceed expectations by drawing national recognition for its performances.

Earlier this year, the Human Jukebox was handpicked to appear in Lizzo’s ‘Good as Hell’ music video, and instead of kicking back to enjoy the video's recent debut, the band is preparing to perform during a Dec 29 halftime show at a Los Angeles Lakers game before making their way to Pasadena to captivate audiences in the Jan 1, 2020 Rose Bowl Parade.

Each of the band’s 275 members is eager to make the trip and perform, and they're hoping to make it through the assistance of donations that will help cover the cost of travel expenses.

A campaign known as, ‘SU Marching Band: Road to the Rose Parade’ has been created to coordinate and organize these donation efforts.

Click here for more information on how you can support the Human Jukebox as it embarks on the ‘Road to the Rose Parade.’