Southern's defense getting ready to face the best passing offense in the SWAC when they travel to Alabama A&M

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are preparing to go on the road again this week when they face Alabama A&M.

Southern's defense has been a key piece in their success, but that wasn't the case in the Jags' loss to Florida A&M last week. Southern gave up over 400 yards of total offense and almost 300 of those yards were passing yards.

The job will get tougher on Saturday in Huntsville when the Jags face Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs have the best total offense and passing offense in the SWAC. They have over 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air.

Southern, though, has the best pass defense in the conference. The Jags' secondary is a top 10 group in the FCS.

Head Coach Terrence Graves just wants his defense to do what they know and execute at a high level.

"The problem was, you know, blown coverages, and we got to fix that. I know Coach Miller's gonna do a great job. The defensive staff will do a great job of fixing that, so i don't have a problem with it. He did a great job of going in detail last night. You know, it wasn't anything special. It was just the fact that we got to do what we've been coached to do. Our eyes got to be in the right place, you know, got to carry out the assignments. You got to do what the defense calls for. I mean, he called a great game defensively, now it's just about executing," Graves said.

Southern faces Alabama A&M Saturday at 2 p.m. in Huntsville. The game will be streamed on HBCU Go.