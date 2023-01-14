39°
Southern Men's and Women's basketball teams beat Grambling
BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops teams beat rival Grambling on Saturday. The women's team won 59-49, and are in second place in the SWAC with a 4-1 record.
The men's team lead by 32 points from Brion Whitley beat the Tigers 81-73. The Jaguars are still atop the SWAC with a perfect 5-0 record. They will now travel to face Arkansas Pine-Bluff next Saturday.
