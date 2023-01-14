39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern Men's and Women's basketball teams beat Grambling

1 hour 13 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, January 14 2023 Jan 14, 2023 January 14, 2023 9:55 PM January 14, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops teams beat rival Grambling on Saturday. The women's team won 59-49, and are in second place in the SWAC with a 4-1 record.

                   

Trending News

The men's team lead by 32 points from Brion Whitley beat the Tigers 81-73. The Jaguars are still atop the SWAC with a perfect 5-0 record. They will now travel to face Arkansas Pine-Bluff next Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days