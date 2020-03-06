50°
Southern men's and women's basketball both beat Texas Southern

1 hour 47 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 March 05, 2020 11:11 PM March 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Both the Southern men's and women's basketball teams came away with wins against Texas Southern on Thursday night in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Lady Jags's matchup went down to the wire as the Southern led by single digits in the last minutes of the game.

Brittany Rose hit a clutch jumper with under 4 minutes to play that gave Southern a 4 point lead.

Texas Southern did have a chance with 6.8 seconds left down 59-56 to tie the game, but Southern would hold on to get the win.

59-56 was the final.

In game two of the evening, the men's team came out firing on all cylinders against Texas Southern and former LSU head coach Johnny Jones who leads the way for the Tigers. 

Scotlandville product Lamarcus Lee handled business on both sides of the floor as he finished with a team high 17 points as they win it 89-74.

Up next for both teams, they welcome in Prairie View A&M on Saturday, before the SWAC Tournament begins on next week.

