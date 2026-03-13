Southern men & women's basketball teams advance in SWAC Tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. - Southern basketball is staying put in Atlanta for a little longer as both the men's and women's basketball teams advanced to the semifinal round of the SWAC Tournament.

The Lady Jags started the day with a win over Jackson State in the quarter final round. The Jags dominated the first half, and held off an attempted come-back by the Tigers in the second half. Southern beat JSU 64-51.

To end the night, the Southern men's team held on to beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff. A game that started fast for the Jags, sometimes fell slow and allowed the Golden Lions to get within reach. After a back-and-forth second half, the Jags came out on top 84-81.

The No. 4 seeded women's team is back in action at 10 a.m. on Friday taking on No. 1 seeded Alabama A&M.

The No. 3 seeded men's team will end the night again, this time in a semifinal game against No. 2 Florida A&M.

All games will be streamed on ESPN+.