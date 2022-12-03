65°
Southern loses the SWAC Championship 43-24 to No. 5 Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. - The Southern football season ends after their 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the SWAC Championship.
Quarterback BeSean McCray with 3 early fumbles, and Jackson State responded with a 26-0 start. McCray was benched and Bubba McDaniel and made the Jaguars competitive. He had 3 total touchdowns, and over 350 yards.
JSU QB Shedeur Sanders finished with 305 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jackson State is now 12-0 on the year, while Southern falls to 7-5. Tigers head coach Deion Sanders is set to leave for the Colorado job in the coming week.
