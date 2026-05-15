88°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern Lady Jags win outright SWAC championship
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Lady Jags had one mission, bring home a SWAC title.
On Saturday, Southern dismantled Prairie View 96-58 clinching the outright Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season title.
Trending News
Southern (15-12, 14-4 SWAC) will begin SWAC tournament play on Tuesday as the No. 1 seed. The Lady Jags will host No. 8 seed Mississippi Valley State at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU player, Livonia High alum presents 7 Pointe Coupee Parish students...
-
Popular Utah-based 'dirty soda' chain opening location in Baton Rouge, reports say
-
Capital area gardens open for free daylily tours this weekend
-
Third person convicted in connection with East Baton Rouge Parish sex trafficking...
-
2une In Previews: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center hosting free screenings for...
Sports Video
-
Saints release full 2026-27 schedule
-
Taking on the world: LSU softball's Patyn Monticelli to join Team Great...
-
U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
-
LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
-
Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series