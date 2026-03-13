Woman testifies against Melanie Curtin on rape accusation, says she doesn't know who initiated encounter

LIVINGSTON — A woman told a Livingston Parish jury on Friday that she was so intoxicated during a videotaped sexual encounter 12 years ago that she has no idea who initiated it.

What happened to the woman is key to allegations against Melanie Curtin, whose retrial on a rape charge opened this week. Curtin is accused of assaulting the woman while she was incapacitated, and also of videotaping the encounter.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal has been asked to rule on the state's request to present evidence from a toxicologist despite the defense's objections.

Curtin was drawn into the case as sex-crimes investigators pursued Dennis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish deputy convicted with his wife, Cynthia, of assaults involving children. None of the allegations against Curtin involve juveniles.

The woman who testified at Curtin's trial told jurors that, late on the night of Nov. 7, 2014, she had invited Curtin and her son to her home to watch a movie. At the time, the woman knew Curtin from the ballpark where their sons played.

Under questioning by state prosecutors, the woman said she had been drinking cocktails from a can and was already drunk when Curtin arrived. According to texts on Nov. 8, 2014, Curtin told the woman she had passed out the night before, and Curtin asked throughout the day how the woman was doing. The woman said she had a hangover and a headache.

After Perkins was arrested several years later, the attorney general's office said they found video of a sexual encounter including Perkins, Curtin and the woman from that night. They showed the woman screenshots taken from the video, and ultimately filed criminal charges.

In cross-examination, Curtin's lawyers attempted to question the woman about any previous sexual relationship between the woman and Perkins, over the state's objections. The woman did say that Perkins would occasionally photograph or videotape her, with masks or other face coverings involved.

The woman said she had no idea who initiated the sexual encounter on Nov. 7, 2014, because of her level of intoxication. Earlier, she had told jurors that she drank "on-and-off" and that there had been a few times when she would drink to the point of blacking out or passing out.

The woman also told jurors that Perkins had installed a camera in a girl's bedroom and would crawl into bed with the girl as she slept. The girl also told the woman that Perkins would crack the blinds open to watch her shower, according to the woman's testimony.

Curtin was previously tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said the trial judge erred when he admitted some evidence harmful to Curtin and rejected other items that could have benefited her case.

Lawyers for the state had sought to keep the public out of the courtroom as the woman testified, but courts rejected the idea after Curtin's lawyers argued that open courtrooms discourage perjury.

Perkins and his wife were arrested in October 2019 and ultimately faced 150 counts alleging they raped two children and an adult, produced child pornography and served schoolchildren baked goods contaminated with a bodily fluid. Perkins is serving 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to a variety of charges, and Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 41 years.