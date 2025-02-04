Southern Jaguars win overtime thriller over Jackson St.

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars needed every minute on the clock and then extra time before they were able to overcome the visiting Jackson State Tigers on Monday night, winning 91-89 in overtime at the Clark Center.

Southern led comfortably at the half 41-29, however the Tigers mounted a furious second half charge that saw them force overtime with 48 second half points.

Cam Amboree's jumper with less than a minute to play in the game along with some clutch free-throws from Michael Jacobs helped seal the victory for the Jaguars as JSU never went away.

Amboree led the Jags with 18 points, including 13 in the first half. Jacobs was right there in the scoring column with 17 points and a near perfect showing from the charity stripe shooting 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Southern stayed perfect in SWAC play improving to 9-0 in conference action and will now travel to Alabama A&M on Saturday.