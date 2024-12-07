51°
Southern is losing to Jackson State 3-0 after the first quarter of the SWAC Championship

JACKSON, Miss - The Southern Jaguars are trailing the Jackson State Tigers 3-0 after the first quarter of the 2024 SWAC Championship.

Czavian Teasett started at quarterback for Southern after Jalen Woods was ruled out shortly before kickoff.

Jackson State got on the board near the end of the first quarter. The Tigers were moving the ball down the field before the Jaguars’ defense stepped up to hold Jackson State to three points after a sack on third down. Tigers’ placekicker Gerado Baeza connected on a 42-yard field goal to give Jackson State the early 3-0 lead.

The SWAC Championship matchup between the Jaguars and Tigers air on ESPN2

