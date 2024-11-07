Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when they face Bethune-Cookman

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars are back at home at A.W. Mumford Stadium this weekend to face Bethune-Cookman.

If a few scenarios work out, the Jags could win the SWAC West. In order to do so, Southern must beat Bethune-Cookman, Alcorn has to lose to Texas Southern and Arkansas Pine-Bluff needs to lose to Alabama A&M.

If those three possibilities come into fruition on Saturday, Southern will have clinched their spot in the SWAC Championship game.

However, that possibility is not at the forefront of the Jags' minds right now. They know they need to finish the regular season strong, and no one has won a trophy at this point in the season. Head coach Terrence Graves is making sure his team is locked in on their opponent this weekend, not what could happen in December.

"It's not even a conversation. I don't even let the players talk about it. Don't even talk about it. The coaches don't even talk about it. It's nothing to talk about. We haven't accomplished anything. It won't be, it won't be accomplished until the end, and that's not coach speak. That's just how I am. I don't look down the road. I live in the precious present and so and I tell them, don't look behind. Don't look ahead. Look at the task at hand and so that's what we do. We focus in on what we're doing, and when you know that'll take care of itself. That'll take care of itself when that time comes, so we just got to get ready to go for BCU," Graves said.

Southern will host the Wildcats at 2 p.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Jags will close out the regular season with two final games. They host Arkansas-Pine Bluff next week before taking a break before the 51st annual Bayou Classic on November 30.

The SWAC Championship will be on December 7.