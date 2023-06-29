Southern football game at Daytona Beach moved to Jacksonville

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University football game scheduled to take place in Daytona Beach has been moved to Jacksonville.

School officials cited "multiple events" in Daytona Beach as the reason for relocating the game pitting the Jaguars against Bethune Cookman.

The game will now be staged at TIAA Bank Field, the home of another "Jaguars" team -- the NFL's Jacksonville franchise -- at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, Oct. 21.