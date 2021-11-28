Southern falls to Grambling 29-26, first Bayou Classic loss since 2017

It was another game of missed opportunities for Southern as the Jags just couldn't make enough plays in the second half against Gambling losing 29-26. It was the first time that Southern has lost the Bayou Classic since 2017.

The Jags were led by quarterback Ladarius Skelton who ran for 60 yards and threw for 129 and one score. Southern's defense struggled all night giving up 500 yards of offense including 347 on the ground.

"Just missed opportunities. You know, we had a touchdown and an end zone that we didn't come up with, we had another D call that we didn't come up with. So just again, missed opportunities that changed the narrative and now you plan behind the sticks," said Southern Head Coach Jason Rollins.

Grambling's Kicker Garrett Urban hit 5 field goals including the game winner from 25 yards. The Tigers were led by quarterback Elijah Walker who had 172 yards rushing and 1 score and 153 yards passing and 1 score. All night the Jags defense couldn't tackle Walker who kept making play after play.

"At the end of the day, we missed some tackles. Hats off to the other team, they did a great job of having their good plays," said Linebacker Ray Anderson.

Southern end's the season with a 4-7 record.