Southern falls to FAMU 29-17
It just wasn't Southern's night. The Jaguars offense couldn't produce anything in the second half which led to a 29-17 defeat. Southern only had 51 yards of total offense in the second half.
Southern is now out of SWAC West contention having their 3rd conference loss of the season. The Jags started hot having three straight scoring drives to open the game. But constant mistakes hurt Southern's chances of staying in the game.
Defensively, the Jaguars played a good game only allowing 381 yards from a really good FAMU offense. Southern now falls to 4-5 on the year and 3-3 in SWAC Play.
The Jags will be back at home again on Saturday to play Jackson State.
