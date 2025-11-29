64°
Southern completes comeback, upsets Grambling in 52nd Bayou Classic

1 hour 4 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, November 29 2025 Nov 29, 2025 November 29, 2025 5:17 PM November 29, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern football team saved its best half of football this season for its last.

The Jaguars stormed back from a 10-point deficit, scoring three offensive touchdowns in the second half to win the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic, 28-27. It's Southern's fourth straight Bayou Classic victory.

Southern senior leader Ckelby Givens recovered Grambling fumble with under a minute left to seal the victory.

Cam'Ron MccCoy found Khalil Thomas on a 34-yard touchdown pass to give Southern its first lead of the game, 28-27, with 7:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Barry Remo had the best game of his career, with seven carries for 100 yards and a touchdown that cut the Grambling lead to 17-14. Jaguar running back Trey Holly also had two touchdowns.

Defense from both teams dominated the action early in the first half, until Grambling took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter with a nine-yard touchdown reception from Barron Miles. The Tigers then took a 14-0 lead after Hayden Benoit connected with Keith Jones for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Trey Holly got Southern on the board with a rushing touchdown to make it a 14-7 game. Grambling would make it a 17-7 game with a 39-yard field goal with 4:39 left in the second quarter

