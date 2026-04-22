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Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather

1 hour 4 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 10:53 PM April 22, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern's midweek matchup against Northwestern State was canceled in the middle of the game due to weather.

The Demons had a 2-0 lead over the Jags in the top of the fourth inning when a pop-up shower came down at Lee Hines Stadium. The field became unplayable, leading to the cancellation. The game will not be rescheduled.

Southern will stay home this weekend to host Arkansas Pine-Bluff for another SWAC series. The Jags have swept their last two conference opponents and are looking to keep their hot streak alive. 

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Game one between the Jags and the Golden Lions is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Lee Hines Stadium.

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