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Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
BATON ROUGE - Southern's midweek matchup against Northwestern State was canceled in the middle of the game due to weather.
The Demons had a 2-0 lead over the Jags in the top of the fourth inning when a pop-up shower came down at Lee Hines Stadium. The field became unplayable, leading to the cancellation. The game will not be rescheduled.
Southern will stay home this weekend to host Arkansas Pine-Bluff for another SWAC series. The Jags have swept their last two conference opponents and are looking to keep their hot streak alive.
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Game one between the Jags and the Golden Lions is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Lee Hines Stadium.
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